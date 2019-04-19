Comedian Jeremy Mclellan wishes to take up the position of finance minister Asad Umer

After the resignation of Finance Minister Asad Umer, famous US comedian Jeremy Mclellan has shared his wish to take the position as the next Finance Minister of Pakistan.

After the announcement made by the Finance Minister of Pakistan, that he is going to quit the Federal Cabinet Jeremy Mclellan shared his wish on twitter to become the next Finance Minister of Pakistan and said he will do his best as a Finance Minister of Pakistan.

He tweeted: “Sad to hear of Asad Umar’s resignation as Finance Minister but I will do my best as his replacement.”

Sad to hear of Asad Umar’s resignation as Finance Minister but I will do my best as his replacement. — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) April 18, 2019

Public take Jeremy’s tweet very humorously and gave interesting and funny replies to his tweet.