Indian man cuts his own finger in anger after voting in favor of wrong party

Pawan Kumar a voter in the Indian elections claimed that he made the uncommon move of cutting his finger since he was “baffled after the mistake and couldn’t control his feelings”.

Pawan Kumar said that he had needed to vote in favor of the Bahujan Samaj Party in the second round of the elections in the northern territory of Uttar Pradesh.

Rather than pressing the button for the BSP’s elephant, he squeezed the button with the lotus, the image for the ruling Hindu patriot Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Kumar told the ANI news organization: “I inadvertently squeezed the button having the lotus image rather than an elephant.

“I cleaved my finger for the error.”

Images are utilized adjacent to the names of candidates with the goal that Indians who can’t read are as yet ready to cast a ballot.