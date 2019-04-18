Strong quake hits east Taiwan, rattles buildings in capital

A strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s east coast Thursday afternoon, according to the island’s Central Weather Bureau. TV footage showed at least one landslide but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. The bureau said the quake happened at 1:01 p.m. (0501 GMT), with its epicenter just over 10 kilometers northwest of the eastern coastal city of Hualien. The depth was 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey, while Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the depth at almost 19 kilometers, a distance that would lessen the likelihood of damage. The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei, which is about 115 kilometers away, with one multi-story building reported to be leaning against its neighbor. The city’s subway system suspended service, while schools along the east coast were evacuated, with students holding their backpacks over their heads for protection. People in Chinese cities close to the Taiwan Strait dividing the island from mainland China reported on social media that they felt the quake.