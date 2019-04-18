Pakistan equities face turmoil after Asad Umar’s removal as FM

Pakistan equities closed Thursday on a positive note with benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 59 points, closing at 36,812 levels, up 0.2 percent.

The local bourse took a roller coaster ride after making a high and a low of +167 & -333 points, respectively. An equity analyst at IIS securities said KSE-100 index remained positive in initial hours of the session on SBP’s clarification on Treasury Single Account (TSA) which is in examination phase and will only be implemented after assessment of its impact on the banking sector. But the index turned volatile after Finance Minister Asad Umar announced his resignation.

“The shock resignation of the Finance Minister, Asad Umar, at the final stage of IMF negotiation left the stock market in turmoil. Benchmark index dipped over 333 points in mid-day trading, as the news of resignation break, however, the bourse recovered more than 391 points in later hours”, said an equity analyst at AAH Research.

In term of points, commercial banks contributed the most to the index gains Thursday. Furthermore, another round of selling was witnessed in the Cements where CHCC (-5.0%), PIOC (-5.0%), MLCF (-4.5%) closed at their respective lower circuits. FCCL (-1.4%) announced its 9MFY19 EPS of Rs1.77 with no cash payout. ENGRO (+0.2%) and FFC (+2.5%) closed in the green in the Fertilizer sector, adding 41 points to the close. Mixed sentiments were seen in the Financials where HBL (+2.1%) and UBL (+2.0%) closed in the green zone. BOP (-7.3%) closed near its lower circuit. HBL (+2.1%), FFC (+2.5%), HUBC (+2.0%), UBL (+2.0%), PPL (+1.2), and OGDC (+0.5%) were top scrip to cumulatively contributed 168 points to the positive closing. Average daily traded value stood at $37 million, up 5 percent and volume stood at 216 million shares, up 25 percent. Furthermore, major contribution to total market volume came from BOP (-7.3%), UNITYR1 (+15.8%), UNITY (+1.8%), LOTCHEM (-5.2%), PAEL (-1.4%) and FCCL (-1.4%).

Dasish Ladhani, an equity analyst, expects equity market to remain choppy and volatile ahead.