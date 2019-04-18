Chaudhry says that incidents of Makran, Peshawar and Hazarganji are closely linked

“There appears to be an organised pattern in the recent events,” said the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday. He said that there is a similarity between the today’s shooting on passengers of a bus on Makran Coastal Highway, operation in Hayatabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) attack in Quetta.

The minister took on Twitter highlighted the pattern between both the attacks that happened in the same province. He called it an “organised pattern”.

He further added, “We have achieved major successes in the war against terror but the war is not yet over.”

“We have sacrificed a lot for peace. God willing, we will make those responsible for these incidents an example,” the minister added.

ہزارہ پر حملہ، پھرحیات آباد میں TTP اور پھر آج کوسٹل ہائ وے کا بہیمانہ واقعہ۔۔ ایک منظم پیٹرن نظرآرہا ہے، ہم نے امن کیلئے بہت قربانی دی ہے، انشااللہْ ہم ان واقعات کےذمہ داران کو مثال عبرت بنا دیں گے، ہم نے دہشتگردی کی جنگ میں بڑی کامیابیاں حاصل کی ہیںلیکن جنگ ابھی ختم نہیں ہوئ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 18 April 2019

Earlier today, 14 passengers, after scanning their identities were offloaded from a bus on Makran Coastal Highway and shot dead by unidentified gunmen.

On Wednesday, an anti-terrorism operation killed five terrorists in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area. The terrorists belonged to TTP.

Further, twenty people, including eight Hazara, were killed and 48 others injured in a suicide blast in Quetta’s Hazarganji sabzi mandi last week.