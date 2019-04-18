Sophie Turner Takes a Break From Acting to Focus on Her Mental Health

Sophie Turner, the Game of Thrones star has always been open about her struggle with depression. Sophie has declared that she wants to take a step back from acting to focus on her mental health and wellbeing. The actress has been through therapy recently to treat her depression. The actress says she dealt with severe depression during Game of Thrones shoots.

“I am actually still on my break,” she told Dr. Phil McGraw during an appearance on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks. “I took a break off work to focus on my mental health because I thought it was important. So I’m still on that, and I’m just about to go into press for the final season of Game of Thrones and a movie Dark Phoenix that I did. The latest X-Men [movie] is about to come out in June, so I’m getting ready for a big press tour for that.”

Turner first appeared on the small screen at the age of 13 in Game of Thrones-the star has literally grown up in the spotlight. She plays the famous part of Sansa Stark. The show wrapped in 2018 and was aired earlier this week. Sophie may even want to move away from the industry altogether.

“I want to do a lot of things, and not just in the film world,” she explained. “At the moment I have a real urge to go to a police academy and become a cop. I’m fascinated by crime and why people do things and the interrogation process, and how you can manipulate your words in order to get someone to confess, that interests me.”

Turner believes that her fiancé, Joe Jonas has helped her a lot through her phase of mental illness-especially during days when she did not wish to leave the house or meet anyone. “Even with my best friends, I wouldn’t want to see them,” she said. “I would cry and cry and cry. Just having to change and put on clothes, I said, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t go outside. I have nothing that I want to do’. I love myself now, or more than I used to. I’m now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more.”

Sophie Tuner and Joe Jonas are set to get married this summer.