14 bus passengers murdered on Makran Coastal Highway

BALOCHISTAN: Earlier on Thursday, in Balochistan’s Ormara area, at least 14 passengers were offloaded from a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway and shot dead by unidentified assailants.

Five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar were stopped by around 15-20 unidentified armed assailants in camouflage uniform, maintain Levies sources.

In the Buzi Top area, between 12:30am and 1am, the gunmen stopped a bus, checked the identity cards of passengers and offloaded about 16 of them, the sources said.

At least 14 were shot dead, two passengers managed to escape and made it to the nearest Levies check–post, and later on were shifted to Ormara Hospital for treatment.

Levies and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident, recovering bodies of the victims from Noor Baksh Hotel.

The identities of the victims and the motive for killings has yet to be found out.

Back in 2015, a similar incident took place in Balochistan’s Mastung area when armed men kidnapped about two dozen passengers from two Karachi-bound coaches and killed at least 19 of them in the mountainous area of Khad Kocha.

Within the past week, security situation in Balochistan has been sensitive – a terror attack targeted the Hazara community in Quetta; killing 20, and a blast targeted security forces in Chaman.