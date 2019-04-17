Goons attack rehabilitation centre for drugs victims and psychiatric patients

The leader of PTI and his accomplices used brute force to enter into the premises of the hospital and released psychiatric patients from wards that were locked for the safety of the patients themselves. During the incident, the administration of the hospital kept asking the attackers about any legal authority they had, into order to take such actions.

While speaking to Daily Times, Dr. Zia from the hospital said:

“If they had any complaints or reservations against the hospital, they should have registered a complaint at the healthcare commission or the secretary health. Using force against doctors and patients cannot be accepted”.