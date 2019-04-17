7UP Foodies Festival — the food fest Lahore’s been gushing about

Ever heard about the term food coma? If not, then you’ve landed at the right place, as what you’re about to read right now will definitely leave you craving and wanting to experience the feeling of a food coma as desperately as ever before. To cut the long story short, let us take you on a tour to one of the biggest food festivals held in Pakistan this year.

Following the frenzy around 7UP Foodies Festival, Lahore’s Etihad Town was all about food, fun and entertainment for three consecutive days. Trust us when we say that you’re in for some major FOMO if you haven’t been able to attend this most talked-about food festival of the year. For the past few weeks, Lahore was seen buzzing about this much-anticipated food affair and Lahoris not only got to witness its grand preparations but also experience the entertaining gala in the food-loving city.

The credit to pull of this memorable food gala goes to 7UP, as the brand celebrates their ultimate love for food just like any true Lahorite would. The people of Lahoreare known for their undying admiration for desi cuisines and are also pretty diverse, as well as accepting of a variety of different foods from across the world. This festival gave all the foodies from the city of garden to explore the wide array of meals, snacks, desserts and all things possible to feed their cravings during the three-day food extravaganza.

The 7UP Foodies Festival was a hit among Lahorites, so much so that anyone who missed the fest experienced feelings of immense regret. This was one food affair that Lahoris even claimed to have never experienced before. 7UP, as a brand, brought together foodies and fun seekersfrom across the cityto not just celebrate food but also signify the role of music, culture, togetherness and entertainment all under the same roof, or in this case, the same Lahore sky.

Talking about the main attraction of the mega event, the humungous variety of cuisines is not something a true foodie can afford to miss. We absolutely agree with the fact that it’s not a food festival until it has the widest range of snacks, sweet items and meals to tantalize one’s taste buds. The festival had more than 120 eateries across the venue where families and friends thronged at Etihad Town to taste the best food options from not just Lahore but across Pakistan. It wouldn’t be wrong to call it a congregation of food lovers which exceeded over 70,000 in numbers. In fact, the number just kept increasing as hoards of Lahoris made their way into the festival’s venue; and trust us, we too, were a tad bit busy to keep up with the ever-growing number of food maniacs looking to get the best food solutions to their uncontrollable cravings. There wasn’t any reason for them to be blamed about their hunger pangs; after all, a wise man once said, ‘With great food, comes a great number of foodies.’ Even though we just made that up, you know how Pakistanis, especially Lahorites feel when talking about food.

The 7UP Foodies Festival literally spoilt us for choice for we were in a fix about where to begin. With the wide array of scrumptious savory meals it was tough picking between BBQ, kabab, fish and loads of other yummy items across the venue of the festival. There were sweets and desserts lined up like never before. From delicious chocolate treats to delectabledesi mithais, the festival had something to make everyone feel the joy of the event. The lip-smacking snacks like gol gappas, chana chaat, bun kabab and so much more left us wanting more. The venue was certainly every foodie’s ultimate happy place, as there was so much to try by the numerous eateries, all under one roof. 7UP literally kept up to its slogan “Mana Lo Food Ka Love”, as it really showed at their most-talked about food festival.

Music was another amazing attraction at the 7UP Foodies Festival and kept the audiences entertained throughout the three days. The high point of the event began when the incredible brand brought together the best stars of Pakistan’s music scene. From the big guns like Atif Aslam, Sajjad Ali and Abrar ul Haq to cult music bands like Josh and Jal. The musical energy kept the festival attendees amused through the celebratory affair.The crowds went into a frenzy after witnessing the high-energy performances in the already energetic setting. They sang along to the tunes of their favourite songs and grooved to the rhythm of the numbers being performed by much-loved artistes.

Whether it was food or music, there was no looking back for the crowd, as they were completely engrossed in the incomparable atmosphere of the country biggest, most-entertaining food event. The festival was a delightful experience for all those who showed up and were left enthralled to witness the fun environ. The stage, the beautifully draped spiral canopies around the venue and the overall ambience was absolutely noteworthy. It was indeed the festival of a lifetime where families and friends felt great without having to worry about any safety and security issues, as the preparations done to keep the crowd safe and sound were managed really well by the organisers of 7UP Foodies Festival. Women and girls were roaming without the fear of having to worry about being catcalled on by hooligans. It was indeed the safest food festival of the year.

Just when everyone thought the show couldn’t get any better, the 7UP Foodies Festival had another surprise lined up for its already spirited attendees. In order to celebrate the love for food and bless the crowd with a magical treat, the 7UP Foodies Festival organised a visual extravaganza in the form of a breath-taking show of fireworks.

This was certainly the best food festival Lahore has ever attended, as it was an all-encompassing affair with not just food, but also an amazing line-up of musicians, photo booths, professional shutterbugs and games to keep the energy levels high! We couldn’timagine doing anything but celebrate our food ka love with 7UP throughout the most exhilarating three days of the vibrant festival!