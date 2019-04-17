Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan

Federal Government’s Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme was officially launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Housing and Works Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and other government officials were present at the event where the launch of the housing scheme was announced.

Reports stated that in the first phase of federal government’s flagship projects one hundred and thirty-five thousand houses will be built.

The reports further added that in the initial phase of the scheme, 25,000 units will be built in Islamabad for government employees and 110,000 housing units will be constructed in Balochistan for the fishermen of Gwadar.