Bilawal questions the double standards of the government

“I want the powers in the country to mainstream victims of terrorism, not banned organisations,” said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday.

Bilawal visited Quetta to meet the families of those killed in the Hazarganji blast last week. While speaking to them he showed his displeasure over the government’s unclear stance. He said “It is unfortunate that even after so much blood has flown, the state cannot decide if it is with the martyrs or the terrorists.”

He questioned, “The government has to decide. For how long will they continue with their double standards?”

Bilawal asked, “Are we the enemy of the state or are those banned organisations that are killing our children?

The PPP chairman continued, “No one can fight extremism alone but we have to decide for the future. We need to fight this extremist mindset. When we ask for justice we are called an enemy of the state. When I speak against banned organisations, I’m branded an enemy of the state.”

Bilawal mentioned that he is also the son of a martyr and he will not stay silent because of the state. He wants to get the country rid of terrorism. “My entire political career will be for eradicating terrorism so that we can live peacefully in this country.”

“We have to fight terrorism together and we have to protect the oppressed,” he added.