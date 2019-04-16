President Arif Alvi to take measures following the attack in the Hazara Community

QUETTA: Dr Arif Alvi the President of Pakistan, stated while meeting the victims’ families in Quetta, how the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) in order to sustain peace in the country following the Hazarganji blast.

The president also claimed that it is the state’s responsibility to provide protection to the citizens. Alvi pressed on the fact that there would be no compromise on the peace and had assured that complete assistance would be given to the Baluchistan government.

He praised the Hazara community for uniting in these tough times while saying how the ‘loss of life has no alternative.’Arif Alvi further added how regardless of the conspiracies to divide the nation, harmony has been shown by the nation in return.

The blast occurred in the Hazarganji sabzi mandi [market] last week, killed 20 people and injuring 48 others. The blast was kown to be a suicide attack, in attempt of murdering the Shia community of Quetta, Pakistan.