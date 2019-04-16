My approval will be required for arresting officers of Grade-19 and above: NAB Chief

“No government official under arrest will ever be handcuffed,” said Chairman NAB (redt) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday.

The NAB chief addressed senior bureaucrats at Lahore’s Civil Secretariat. He stated that from now on his approval will be required for arresting officers of Grade-19 and above.

He assured the officials to work without fear according to the rules.

He stressed on the fact that government is responsible for making policies and the bureaucracy executes then. He also said that we won’t be able to progress if bureaucracy

is not able to make decisions.

The NAB chief further said that people accused in mega corruption cases in Punjab are arrested because of solid evidence against them.

He asserted that the anti-graft body is moving in the right direction.

He further added, “We are committed to eliminate corruption from the country and the NAB is implementing this policy without prejudice.”