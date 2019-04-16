11 killed in traffic accident in Balochistan’s area of Mastung

According to details, the van was on its way to Quetta from Sohrab. When it reached near Mastung, the van collided with a truck resulting in the death of at least 11 people including women and children.

The truck slipped on the road, which was slippery due to rainfall, colliding with the wagon.

According to Levies personnel, a truck and a passenger wagon collided in the Ganjadori area of Mastung, as a result of which the wagon was completely damaged.

The injured were rushed to the Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital from where the critically injured were taken to Civil Hospital Quetta for treatment.