Kim Kardashian is now a law student

Kim Kardashian registered with the California State bar to study law. The American media personality and socialite shared her interest to study law and now with the help of mentors like Van Jones, Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney who are experts of the same department, Kim is set to achieve her goal. She shared a post on Instagram stating her journey:

“Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams.

I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck”

Regardless of being criticized for being too privileged and rich to make it into the field, the 38 year old Kim is determined to make a mark and add the profession of a lawyer to her already fancy profile. Kim Kardashain is a business woman too and has been formerly known to be a close friend and stylist for Paris Hilton. She now runs her own brand-making a living with a high end makeup and fashion line.

In another previous post on March 17, 2019- Kim posted another picture inside a court room. Perhaps that was the time when the artist didn’t want to give much away, she wrote:

“For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice – including two death penalty cases. I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice.”

We certainly see a very serious and compassionate side of Kim through all these posts-which confirms that the controversial artist is more than just a pretty face.