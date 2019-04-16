“Chaudhary” based on true life of Martyr Chaudhary Aslam

The poster for ‘Chaudray’ is revealed. It is a biopic on the life of SP Mohammad Aslam Khan who was also known as Chaudry Aslam. The film is directed by Azeem Sajjad and produced by Neha Laaj. The poster show cases the powerful image of bearded Tariq Islam in Shalwar Kameez as the martyrd SSP. The lead role is played by DSP Tariq Islam who was a close friend of the deceased officer. Shamoon Abassi has revealed,”Tariq Islam] himself is a DSP. He conducted many raids with Chaudhry Aslam against the terrorists. He knew him very closely.”

“A cop who was very close to Chaudhry Aslam till the day he died. In fact, the person on whom my character is based died with him in the blast that occurred on the highway.” Says Shamoon Abbasi

Chaudhry’s life is scripted by Zeeshan Junaid and the cast includes Gia Ali, model Zara Abid- though Gia Ali has done many films before, but it will be the first cinematic experience for the young model Zara. Shamoon Abbasi is also playing Chaudry’s cop friend in the movie.

SP Chaurdhy, a robust police officer who fought against crime in the city, served the police department for a good 30 years. In 2004 the officer was given charge to get rid of all the target killers and was later selected to lead the Lyari Task Force to end the gangwar in Lyari Town. Aslam Chaudry was killed in a bomb blast along with two other officers and driver. SP Aslam Chaudry as honored with PPM (Pakistan Police Medal) QPM (Quaid e Azam Police Medal) for his outstanding services.