Aisam and Gonzalez win Houston doubles title

LAHORE: Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and Pakistani Aisam ul Haq Qureshi won their first ATP Tour title as a team on Sunday, defeating British brothers Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 to win the Fayez Sarofim & Co USA Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston. Gonzalez and Qureshi reached their first tour-level final in February at the New York Open, ultimately falling short. But they took the next step at the ATP 250 clay-court event, entering the winners’ circle after one hour and 24 minutes. It’s been a long time coming for the Mexican-Pakistani duo, which captured an ATP Challenger Tour trophy together in Brazil 11 years ago. “Thanks to Santiago. He’s been sticking up with me and believing in me,” Aisam said. “I’m super-happy that we managed to win it. At the end of today he stepped his game up and really showed why he’s been Top 20, why he made the final of the French Open also on clay. This is his favourite surface and he definitely made the difference in the end today.” It is Gonzalez’s 13th ATP Tour victory, and Aisam’s 17th. The winners earn 250 ATP Doubles Ranking points and a share of $33,000.