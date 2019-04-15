Punjab Police top gun changed again

The government, on Monday, issued orders to appoint Narcotics Control Division Secretary, Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan as Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP).

Captain (R)Khan was born in 1961 and got an allocation in Police Services of Pakistan as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1986. He hails from 14th common and offered his services as ASP SDPO Lodhran, Pakpattan and Feroz Wala Sheikhupura.

He was promoted to Superintendent of police (SP) in 1992 and served as SP Gujranwala, Rajan Pur, Chakwal, Sargodha and also in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In 2000, he recieved promotion as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), while his rank further rose to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in 2009 and Additional IG (AIG) in 2014.

During this tenure, he served in Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Special Branch, VVIP Security, DIG Training Punjab, Baluchistan and also in central police on key posts.

Captain (R)Khan has already served as IG Punjab and was replaced before the 2018 general polls.

Another notification from the Punjab government, on Monday, stated that IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi had been removed from his post.

The former IGP was asked to report to the Establishment division as per the notification.

Saleemi was appointed as IGP Punjab on October 9, 2018. He had earlier served as Sindh police’s chief.

The ex-chief hailed from Faisalabad and had joined the civil services on November 1, 1986.

He belongs to the 14th Common division. Saleemi was previously a grade-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, serving as IG National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP). He is due to retire on January 31, 2020.