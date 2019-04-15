Will the next round of US-Taliban talks start in Qatar?

Afghan Taliban and US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad started another round of talks in Qatar on Monday, aimed at follow-up discussions on withdrawal of foreign troops and preventing Afghan soil from being used to spread terrorism against other countries, Afghan media reported.

Quoting unnamed sources, Tolo TV reported that the US delegation led by Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad and senior members of Taliban started the new round of peace talks in Doha. Sources familiar with the talks said the two sides are expected to discuss issues such as Taliban’s announcement of spring offensive, a reduction of violence and a potential ceasefire, according to the report.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told reporters in Multan on Sunday that the US and Taliban will hold the next round of talks from April 15.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen, however, rejected Qureshi’s statement. “No. This is not true,” Shaheen told Daily Times on Sunday when asked to confirm remarks by the foreign minister.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid did not reply to a query about the new round of talks posted on his WhatsApp late Monday.

Taliban officials had earlier said the new round of talks with the US is scheduled to be held after the second session of the intra-Afghan dialogue in Qatar, which will be held on April 20-21.

Meanwhile, the Afghan officials have confirmed that a list of nearly 150 delegates has been finalized for the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar. Shaheen told Daily Times from Qatar that Taliban are ready for the second meeting with Afghan political leaders to explore ways for peace.

Taliban held first meeting with the politicians in Moscow in early February.

A day after Chief Executive Dr Abdullah Abdullah announced he will not attend the ‘Loya Jirag’, presidential candidate Haneef Atmar announced on Monday that he will also stay away from the grand assembly.

Several other senior leaders including Ahmad Wali Massoud, Rahmatullah Nabil and Noor-ul-Haq Ulomi also rejected the jirga as ‘politically motivated’ and decided to boycott the gathering.