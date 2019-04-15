Nawaz’s health problems are serious, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that her father Nawaz Sharif has been at the risk of another stroke.

Maryam tweeted that the former president was examined by a team of specialists of Aga Khan University Hospital at Sharif Medical City Hospital.

She further told that the team of doctors included a vascular surgeon, urologists, cardiac interventionist and ephrologists. They reviewed his recent scans and reports.

Maryam told that all the reports and scans were gathered. She also said that the doctors are concerned about him because of his deteriorating health.

Maryam was asked about the speculations of third bypass surgery. Maryam replied that the doctors are considering the surgery but nothing has been finalised yet.

Maryam requested everyone to pray for him and further said, “Apart from the heart, the carotid arteries also either need stenting or surgery because the blood supply to [Nawaz’s] brain is compromised which puts him at risk of another stroke.”

Dr Adnan, Nawaz’s personal physician applauded the Aga Khan University’s medical experts. He said, “They had a detailed consultation and evaluation of former PM Nawaz Sharif for further management.”

Aga Khan University @AKUGlobal very kindly constituted a high powered team of specialists/experts consisting of Cardiac Interventionist, Vascular Surgeon & Urologist/Nephrologist.

Earlier this month, Maryam had tweeted that the doctors had recommended a backup pacemaker and implantable cardioverter-defibrillator for her father.

Nawaz was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in March after he was granted bail by Supreme Court due to his health conditions.