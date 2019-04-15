Bodies of Pakistanis burnt in UAE fire incident arrive Islamabad

Six Pakistanis were burnt to death in Al Ain on Friday morning. A statement issued by Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi stated that their bodies were sent back to Pakistan on a PIA flight on Monday morning.

The incident of fire breaking out in a villa in Al AIn’s Zakher area took the lives of six men. Four of the men belonged to the same family.

Reports claimed that the only survivor of the incident couldn’t inform the police as soon as the fire broke out.

The deceased have been identified as Omer Farouq; his elder brother Khurram; their father Farouq, their relative Ali Haider; and two family friends, Khayal Afdal and Eid Nawaz.

The foreign office told that the remains of the burnt men arrived at the Islamabad International Airport at 10:40 am today. Now the bodies were transported to the hometowns of the deceased.

Three of the bodies are being transported to Kohat, one to Hangu, one to Peshawar and one to Darra Adam Khel.

The funeral prayers were offered by the UAE residents before sending their bodies back to Pakistan.