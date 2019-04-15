NAB cancels the order of summoning Shahbaz’s family

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) canceled the orders to summon the wife and daughter of National Assembly’s Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif.

A statement was used after the visit of Justice (retd) Iqbal, in which he stated that he has decided to closely keep an eye on all the cases registered against the Sharif family.

The NAB chairman received a detailed update by the Lahore bureau’s general and some other senior officials after which he took this decision.

The statement which used said that the notices sent to Shahbaz’s wife, Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali were canceled.

He instead ordered the NAB officials to send them a questionnaire which would be dispatched later today.

The statement further added that this action shows that NAB strongly believes in respect for women.

The statement said, “NAB is an independent institution that does not have any sort of affiliation with any political party.” The NAB chairman stressed the need to make sure the equal and unbiased implementation of accountability laws. He also advised the officers to deal with the case without any subjectivity.

Earlier NAB ordered to summon Shahbaz’s family to interrogate them regarding the Shahbaz’s case of alleged assets beyond known sources of income.

The anti-graft bureau had also written a letter to the Ministry of Interior requesting it to place the names of four women members of the Sharif family on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The NAB team arrived at the residences of Shahbaz’s family members to deliver the orders. This arrival was assumed as another raid which caused another panic among the PML-N supporters.