Untrue reports on Asad Umar’s removal as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Sources in the government on Monday rejected reports on Asad Umar’s removal as finance minister.

Reports have been claiming that the government had decided to remove Umar as finance minister and appoint him as the petroleum minister.

Sources in the government denied the reports and said “there is no truth in them”.

Earlier today, sources said a major reshuffle is happening in the federal cabinet and bureaucracy.

It is expected that the positions and ministries of certain ministers will be changed as part of the reshuffle, sources said. “Major changes are expected in the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue,” the sources said.

“A reshuffle is expected in the Ministry of Finance after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conclude,” they further said. “The head of FBR may be changed,” the sources added.

A reshuffle is also expected in the Ministry of Petroleum.

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry denied all rumours and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not mulling any changes.

حکومتی وزراء کے قلمدان تبدیل کئے جانے کے حوالے سے خبروں میں کوئ صداقت نہیں، وزراء کی تبدیلی وزیر اعظم کا صوابدیدی اختیار ہے میڈیا اس ضمن میں ذمہ داری کا مظاہرہ کرے۔ اس وقت پاکستان اہم مرحلے سے گزر رہا ہے اور اس نوعیت کی قیاس آرائیوں سے ہیجان جنم لیتا ہے، جو ملک کے مفاد میں نہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 15, 2019

Fawad said, “there is no truth” in the news about a change of federal ministers and asked the media to be responsible in their reporting.