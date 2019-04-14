Bomb found and later defused on railway track in Thatta

A bomb was found on a railway track near the Jungshahi railway station in Thatta on Sunday. The authorities refused the bomb which was planted to target the trains scheduled to run on the route.

The bomb was found on the train track leading to Karachi. It was deployed three kilometres away from the Jungshahi railway station. SSP Thatta Shabbir Sethar said that a bomb disposal squad went from Hyderabad, found the 0.5kg bomb and defused it.

The bomb was remote control and it could’ve targeted the Hazara Express and Zakaria Express.

For further investigation, police took seven suspects into custody after the incident.

Earlier the station was temporarily closed by the authorities. Now the track has been cleared for the trains to run from Karachi to interior Sindh and from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi.