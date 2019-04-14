Bismah Maroof to lead Pakistan women in South Africa

Bismah Maroof will captain the Pakistan women’s team in both ODI and T20I formats in South Africa next month. It was the first squad announcement for the newly appointment selection committee led by Urooj Mumtaz, with Marina Iqbal and Asmavia Iqbal the other members on the panel, here Saturday. Pakistan’s impressive showing in an ultimately narrow 2-1 ODI loss series against West Indies means just one change has been made to that team. Offspinner Saba Nazir has been left out in favour of Rameen Shamim, while Javeria Rauf has been added to the 15-member squad. Rauf will be looking to make an ODI appearance for the first time since January 2014. “We have rewarded the girls for their outstanding achievements against the Windies girls by maintaining consistency in the ODI squad, while we have made some tweaks in the T20I squad as we look forward to next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020,” Mumtaz told media here.

Mumtaz said that squad had been picked from best available players and expressed hope that the team would produce positive results. “We have a good bunch of cricketers who have displayed their capabilities and potentials against the Windies girls and previous series. When we played South Africa in an ODI series last time, we narrowly lost 1-2, but I am hopeful we will be able to build on our success against the Windies girls and be able to do one better this time on the African safari. We have an excellent mix of senior and junior cricketers. I am sure under the wings of the experienced girls, the youngsters will thrive and make optimum use of the increased opportunities as these are extremely interesting times for women’s cricket as far as more chances of exposure and experience exist, with enhanced performance-related incentives.” Reserved players for the series include Muneeba Ali, Saba Nazir, Fareeha Mehmood, and Fatima Sana. Pakistan women cricket team will leave for South Africa on April 29.

ICC Women’s Championship squad: Bismah Maroof (capt), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Javeria Wadood Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Omaima Sohail

T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (capt), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) Omaima Sohail.

South Africa tour schedule:

6 May – 1st ICC Women’s Championship 50-over match, Potchefstroom

9 May – 2nd ICC Women’s Championship 50-over match, Potchefstroom

12 May – 3rd ICC Women’s Championship 50-over match, Benoni

15 May – 1st T20I match, Pretoria

18 May – 2nd T20I match, Pietermaritzburg

19 May – 3rd T20I match, Pietermaritzburg

22 May – 4th T20I match, Benoni

23 May – 5th T20I match, Benoni.