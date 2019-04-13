MQM-P venting disappointments on unfulfilled promises by its partners: Wahab

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday while responding to the leaders of Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said that, the leaders of MQM-P were venting their disappointments on unfulfilled promises at the hands of their partners in the federal government. He advised the leaders of the MQM-P to do away the politics of disunion. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh government always believed in egalitarianism and impartiality.

He said that almost all the secretaries in Sindh were local persons. If anyone had reservation over forged appointments awarded on the basis of fake domicile in Sindh government departments then he should better knock at the door of the court of law. The leaders of the MQM-P should speak truth rather than wasting time in reproaching others, he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that only valid and lawful suggestions of the Prime Minister given to the provincial government in accordance with article 149 would be considered. The Adviser said that if anyone had to look at what the partiality was then he should look at the recently published advertisement of Karachi Port Trust. He said that though the KPT existed in Karachi but only the domicile holders of Punjab and KP were permitted to apply.

Meanwhile in another statement Barrister Murtaza Wahab while censuring the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the federal Minister was blaming Pakistan People’s Party just to cover up the incompetency of the Federal government. The Adviser said that everyone in the country knew who was behind the destruction and plundering of the country. He said that the speeches of Fawad Chaudhry were causing abhorrence in the country. He could also be called as Mir Jaffer of Tehreek-i-Insaaf, he added. The Adviser said that soon Fawad Chaudhry would be ousted from the PTI. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the incompetency of the PTI a propos handling the economic affairs of the country showed that they were also unable to handle the issues related to terrorism. He said that Fawad Chaudhry was another name of equivocator.

Meanwhile Barrister Murtaza Wahab in another statement while censuring PTI leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that, he should mind the business of his own party rather than commenting on the Sindh government. The Adviser said that the government of Firdaus Shamim Naqvi had delivered nothing but inflation in the past nine months. He said that destruction of economy, destruction of exchequer and violation of constitution of Pakistan were few of the accomplishments of the PTI government.