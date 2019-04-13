Hazara sit-in enters second day

The protest arranged by Hazara community against the attack in the market of Quetta entered the second day today. The people of the community are demanding the government to make the perpetrators accountable.

It was reported that almost 20 people were killed and 48 others were injured in the terror attack on Friday.

The sit-in was arranged on Western by-pass and a large number of women and children are attending the protest.

.The protesters have asked the government to launch a security plan to protect the lives and the properties of the Hazara community.

Traffic is suspended on the Western by-pass for over 23 hours as the protesters refused to end the sit-in.

The Federal Minister Ali Zaidi listened to the plea of protesters and assured that the government would take measures to protect the citizens.

Moreover, the people who lost their lives in the blast have been laid to rest at a local graveyard.