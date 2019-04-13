Exploring the ‘hottest’ destination for 2019!

From its candy-coloured houses and thriving cultural scene to the arresting beauty of the surrounding wilderness, the city of St. John’s lies like a vibrant gem waiting to be discovered on the shores of Canada.

St. John’s, North America’s most easterly city, sits above a sheltered harbour on the island of Newfoundland, the last stretch of land before the vastness of the Atlantic.

It’s a place where awe-inspiring icebergs float by and humpback whales frolic in the wild ocean waters.

Brilliantly for British travellers, it is also much closer than you might think. St. John’s is just a four-and-a-half hour flight from London Heathrow – less than half the time it takes to get to Vancouver – so you can hop on a plane and be there in time for a fresh seafood lunch.

Before booking your city break, why not get a taste for the charm and spirit of the region by watching the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, which opened to rave reviews at London’s Phoenix Theatre after taking Broadway by storm.

The heart-warming West End hit tells the story of the 38 planes that were diverted to the town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, in the aftermath of 9/11 with 7,000 passengers and crew, including cats and dogs and a pair of chimpanzees.

Despite being ill-equipped to deal with the sudden influx, the selfless locals, marshalled by their mayor, were quick to help.

They opened their schools, bars and even homes to the newcomers – affectionately called the ‘plane people’ or ‘come from aways’ – giving them everything they needed, from fresh clothes to hot meals, baby food to toothbrushes, all without asking for a penny.

The joyous, life-affirming musical, written by husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff and expertly directed by Olivier nominee Christopher Ashley, pays tribute to the value of human kindness and celebrates the quirks and character of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The audience learns how the local ice rink was used as a giant fridge for the extra food and how a busload of passengers had to slow for a meandering moose.

One powerhouse scene shows the visitors getting to know the residents, and throwing themselves into local rituals involving kissing a cod and a local rum called ‘Screech’.

And the entire show is driven forward by the pulsating energy of the Celtic-flavoured folk music so treasured by proud Newfoundlanders.

As in real life, by the time the characters board the plane at the end of the show, some had suffered devastating losses, others found their soulmate, but all left grateful to the brave and big-hearted islanders who had welcomed them at their time of need.

It is easy to understand why the record-breaking musical continues to capture the hearts of people around the world, just as the region – St John’s has been welcoming visitors for centuries – takes hold of everyone who visits.

While St. John’s is the largest city and capital of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, it retains the feel of a buzzing small town that can be easily explored on foot.

With its rows of colourful coastal homes, award-winning restaurants, and dynamic creative scene, it’s easy to understand why St. John’s has been likened to Reykjavik and San Francisco. And the city’s electric nightlife has won comparisons to Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Just a stone’s throw – and a short stroll – from the action, visitors can head out for hikes to encounter the wildlife on the city’s doorstep, or venture further afield to discover the natural wonder of Newfoundland and Labrador. If you’re lucky you might see grouse, beavers or even moose.

Meanwhile the waters are considered one of the most spectacular whale watching places on earth.

The world’s largest population of humpback whales return each year to feed on capelin, krill, and squid along the coast.

Visitors can also see 10,000-year-old icebergs as they pass by each summer, while on their journey down ‘iceberg alley’ from Greenland to the warm waters of the Gulf Stream to the south.

The unique combination of the two makes the Canadian island of Newfoundland one of the only places where you can see both humpback whales and icebergs.