PFDC Sunsilk Fashion Week 2019 Day 1 — pastels, pinks and stellar showstoppers!

The Pakistan Fashion Design Council (PFDC), commenced the 20th consecutive fashion show on Thursday. PFDC, in collaboration with Sunsilk presented an extravagant show fit to meet international standards. This year PFDC also collaborated with the Trade Development Authority Pakistan to further the channel of communication with international buyers while portraying a positive image of Pakistan overseas.

ZARA SHAHJAHAN — the day opened with an ethereal and beautifully crafted show by Zara Shahjahan titled Adab. The designer showcased a collection which had a light colour palette, minimal embellishments, breezy summer cuts and lot of organza. The young designer is known to accessorise her collection well and we noticed the striking khussas that went well with each and every outfit.

SANIA MASKATIYA — next up was Sania Maskatiya, who showcased her collection titled Isfahan, which wasa spring/summer eveningwear line.The collection had the elegance and mystique of the ancient East with a modern vibrancy and aesthetic, embellishing cotton nets and silks with equal esprit. It was based in soft pastels and bold jewel shades into striking neoclassical silhouettes.

YAHSIR WAHEED — renowned fashion label Yahsir Waheed were up next with their collection titled Samah Musst Hai, which redefined bohemian chic fashion. Very much in sync with summer season, the collection had some very practical and marketable spring/summer outfits with a colour palette of grey, off white, pink and green. Off shoulders, culottes, emperor sleeves and subtle designs were the highlights of this showcase.

HUSSAIN REHAR — the young designer who is currently the sensation of latest fashion in the country as we speak, displayed his collection titled The 5th Element, which was bold, vibrant, truly distinct with statement cuts and stood out for its east meets west fusion. We’d say, the collection was women centric as it showed women being bold, stylish and unique altogether.

FAHAD HUSSAYN — esteemed couturier Fahad Hussayn was next to display his S/S ’19 collection titled Suriya Titanic which stood out for its statement detailed embroidery, stunning floral designs, unique colour palettes and embellishments. Singer and actor Mohsin Abbas Haider and model-turned-actress AmnaIlyasshowstopped for the designer.