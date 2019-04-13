Adnan Siddiqui writes emotional tribute for Anwar Maqsood

Actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to pen a sentimental post for scriptwriter and television host Anwar Maqsood. The duo is currently on a fundraising trip for Indus Hospital in the United States.

To praise his mentor whom he lovingly calls “Anwar Mamu”, Adnan Siddiqui wrote, “There are times when it can be difficult to find the right words to say to someone who has literally taught you from scratch, even if it’s just a few words of thank you to express how grateful you are towards that person. So this is how it all began. I was discovered by Anwar Maqsood whom I lovingly call, ‘Anwar Mamu’ many years ago and I had the honour of acting in his play ‘Khawabo ki Zanjeer’ which he wrote for PTV. Then my first drama serial ‘Uroosa’ happened. Post that, my first film was offered to me via him and we travelled from Karachi to Lahore together. I didn’t end up doing the film but that’s another story.”

He went on to express how grateful he was to Maqsood “for all that he is and for all the wisdom that he has imparted to me”.

Siddiqui concluded the post with, “On this trip, I’m not only gauging his magnanimity, but I’m also seeing a different side of fandom where people are wanting to just catch a glimpse of him. I’ve always been in awe of his personality, but I’m more so now. There’s so much that I’m learning just by observing him and the way he makes people laugh on his wit and satire. His aura is magical and he has the ability to find humour in the most crucial situations which have always amazed me. Anwar Mamu, thank you for being you and for all that you are to me. This trip with you will be the most cherished one of my life.”