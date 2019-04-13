Priyanka Chopra admits she didn’t think she would marry Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying marital bliss and living it up to the fullest. The actress, who was set to appear at the Women in the World summit, took to the stage where she opened up about her doting hubby, their relationship, married life, feminism and more.

Chopra admitted during her panel discussion that she didn’t really think she would end up marrying the singer and explained how Jonas has been surprising her from the beginning of their whirlwind romance.

“I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe that’s my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” She said during the discussion.

Talking about how Nick “surprised” her, she said, “I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ’ He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

Going on to reveal one of the first things that struck her during the early stages of their romance, Priyanka recalled an instance when they headed for a night out with friends. However, the actress said she also had another meeting to attend, and dropped hints at Nick hoping he would ask her to cancel her commitments, but was surprised with his reaction as no man had ever done that for her before.

“He said ‘I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are. So if you could’ve cancelled it, you would’ve done it. I’ll take our friends out for dinner, we’ll wait for you, and you finish your meeting and come back,'” she recalled.

“He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mindblowing for me. No one had ever done that before,” she continued. Priyanka and Nick wed in a lavish wedding in India on December 1.