Zardari may tamper records if not arrested: NAB to IHC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday requested the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to cancel the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari as he may tamper the records in fake bank account case if not taken into custody.

The anti-graft watchdog submitted its reply to the IHC over bail petition filed by Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in the fake bank accounts case.

The IHC had on Wednesday extended Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur’s interim bails till April 29, and directed the NAB to furnish details of ongoing and pending inquiries against the former president.

The bureau, in its report presented to the court, accused Zardari of not cooperating with the investigation team. “NAB has collected documentary evidence in accordance with the law. However, it is the petitioner who is not cooperating with NAB. Moreover, the petitioner remained at influential positions. Therefore, tampering of evidence on his part cannot be ruled out,” the NAB argued.

In its reply, which was submitted by Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, NAB said it handed its questionnaire to Zardari on March 20, and he was given 10 days to submit his responses to the questions. “The probe into the fake accounts scam is ongoing as per the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and NAB has obtained all documentary evidence in accordance with the law,” the reply stated. “NAB is not obliged to inform Zardari about any of the inquiries in which he has not been summoned,” it added.

The NAB reply alleged that Asif Ali Zardari has obtained Rs 1.5 billion in loans for his Park Lane Company through other firms which is a fraud. It further alleged that Zardari with the help of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani illegally obtained three luxury bullet-proof cars, two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus from Toshakhana, which were gifted by the UAE and Libyan governments.

The reply revealed that the former president paid duty/tax of Rs 37.16 million against the above mentioned vehicles through cheques, which were issued from fake accounts. “All the proceedings are taking place in accordance with law and there is absolutely no violation of fundamental rights of the petitioner. He had been given complete opportunity vide call-up notice to clarify allegations leveled against him,” the reply stated. “There is no statutory provision provided in the law whereby NAB is bound to inform or notice before arrest hence this petition is liable to be dismissed,” the bureau submitted.

The reply stated that the petitioner misled the court and abused the process of law. “The inquiries/investigations pertaining to the fake bank accounts scam are being conducted by the NAB on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan and not with any predetermined mind. During the proceedings of inquiries/investigations, whenever any person is found having knowledge, information or any kind of nexus with the case, he is called upon through call-up notice and he is duly informed about his role and connection with the matter. Therefore, the petitioner is not entitled to seek any information about the pending inquiries other than those in which he has been issued call-up notice,” the NAB maintained, and prayed to the court that the petition filed by Asif Ali Zardari seeking bail may be dismissed in the interest of justice.