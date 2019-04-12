Ephedrine quota case: LHC orders Hanif Abbasi to appear in hearings

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a detailed verdict in ephedrine quota case and ordered the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Hanif Abbasi, to appear in each hearing of the case until final decision of the court. The LHC also ordered Abbasi to submit two surety of Rs 5 million each. The court said in its detailed verdict that prosecution couldn’t prove the charges during court proceedings, while Abbasi’s lawyer satisfied the court with their arguments.

Hanif Abbasi is under treatment in the coronary care unit (CCU) of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore as his health deteriorated earlier in the day.

The Lahore High Court had suspended life imprisonment sentence awarded to Hanif Abbasi on Thursday, in ephedrine quota case and ordered his release.