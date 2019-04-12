12-year-old becomes a victim of Indian brutality in occupied Kashmir

A twelve-year-old boy was martyred on Friday as Indian forces continued their state-sanctioned brutality in occupied Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops conducted a ‘cordon-and-search’ operation in Kupwara district of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) during which the minor lost his life. In response to the brutal act of violence, protests were held all across the district while the authorities suspended internet services. Last month, Indian security forces martyred seven Kashmiris during gun battles in the occupied valley – the highest number of clashes in a single day in recent years. Since the Pulwama attack on February 14, Indian authorities claim to have martyred 22 freedom fighters in occupied Kashmir.