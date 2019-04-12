Four TTP terrorists arrested from Hazara, says official

Four members of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists have been arrested from Upper Hazara division, District Police Officer Mansehra Zaibullah Khan on Friday.

The official addressed a press conference and said that the four were wanted in cases related to terrorism, target killing, and extortion activities in Karachi.

Mansehra police official said that police, along with Law Enforcement Agencies, arrested terrorists named Shakirullah from Torghar district and Abdul Raheem from Swat last week. Zaibullah said that the investigation from the suspects led to the arrest of two other terrorists named Sultan Zamen alias Golden and Abdul Wahid from Mansehra.

Police said that terrorists were involved in incidents of terrorism since 2008, including attack on SSP Chaudhry Aslam, firing on police mobile, attack on Rangers’ post in Kati Pahari, murder of school principal of Naunehal Public School and hand grenade attack on Manghopir police station. Police expressed hope that new names of suspects can emerge during investigation.