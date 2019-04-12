Another blast, 1 killed and 10 injured in Chaman

A citizen has been killed and 10 more have been harmed in an attack in Baluchistan’s Chaman territory, as indicated by police sources.

Unidentified radicals had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a motorbike parked in a street. According to reports, blast happened when Frontier Corps (FC) troops were crossing that area.

Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal denounced the Chaman blast and communicated his distress at the death toll.

Kamal said “security be on high alert in sensitive cities, moreover, police and other law enforcement organizations to take far reaching safety efforts”.

This is the second incident to hit the area on Friday. Prior, around 20 individuals were executed and 48 harmed in a blast targeted at individuals from the Hazara people group in Quetta’s Hazarganji market.