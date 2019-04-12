Meesha Shafi asked the Court to reverse LHC’s decision of rejecting her petition against Ali Zafar.

Musician and actor Meesha Shafi is currently fighting a defamation case which was filed against her by Ali Zafar over accusations of sexual harassment. She approached a trial court and the high court regarding her case. The courts have remarked that cross-examination of witnesses in separate hearings would clearly be unjustified favor to the petitioner.

Both the courts had turned down Shafi’s petitions, with the LHC adding that the request was “devoid of any merit” as the defendant was aware of the witness’s names and has had a reasonable time to prepare for cross-examination.

Shafi challenged the decision of the high court’s ruling made today in the apex court. She stated that “the valuable right” of cross-examination must be “real, fair and reasonable” to the defendant.

Meesha Shafi, last year had accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment on Twitter. Ali Zafar had released a statement defending himself, and now a year later Zafar has filed a defamation suit against Shafi.