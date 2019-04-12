Actor Siddiqui finds ‘Made-in-Pakistan’ cushions at Presley’s mansion

In order to fund-raise for a hospital, renowned TV actor Adnan Siddiqui is exploring Memphis, a city in US state of Tennessee.

Siddiqui undertook a visit to Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion – a major popular attraction in the city – and came across something which seemed to take him by surprise: The cushion covers at the legends’ place carried “Made in Pakistan” label.

The TV actor took a couple of pictures and made video of the items, sharing it on Instagram with a caption giving brief history of Memphis and the important events which took place in the city.

According to the famous Pakistani actor, he is in US to take part in the Indus Hospital fund raiser.

Regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century, Elvis Aaron Presley was an American singer and actor, known as the “King of Rock and Roll”.