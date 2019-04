ISLAMABAD: Imam-e-Kaaba Dr Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al Juhany, coming to Islamabad on Thursday, will lead Friday prayers at Faisal Mosque after giving a sermon.

He will attend Paigham-e-Islam Conference on Saturday as well.

Further, he is to meet Pakistan leadership and attend a seminar in International Islamic University during his stay.

The Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhany will lead prayers at historical Badshahi Masjid in Lahore during his visit there.