Egypt’s Sherbini defeats Farhan to win international squash title

Mohamed El Sherbini of Egypt defeated Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob in an exciting final of the Serena Hotels-Huawei International Squash Tournament at the Mushaf Squash Complex here on Wednesday. Having home advantage, the 30-year-old Farhan, who was favourite to clinch the title after overpowering top seed Karim Ali Fathi of Egypt in the semifinal, could not maintain his supremacy and was handed a 3-2 defeat by El Sherbini in 51 minutes. The world No. 74 El Sherbini had overwhelmed Spain’s Carlos Cornes Ribadas, ranked 81, in the last-four match.

Dominating the proceedings, El Sherbini, 26, comfortably took the opening game 11-5. However, world No. 72 Farhan made an excellent comeback in the next game which the Pakistani bagged 11-5.

Farhan, amid applause from the crowd and in the presence of Pakistan’s squash legends Qamar Zaman and Jansher Khan at the final, consolidated his position by winning the third game 11-8. While leading 2-1 and now just one game away from lifting the trophy, Farhan however could not continue his impressive play during the fourth game and owing to some careless shots conceded it 11-7. A neck-and-neck battle ensued in the decisive game as the scoreline displayed 3-3. El Sherbini then moved ahead with a 7-5 lead which Farhan could not reduce, apparently due to better fitness displayed by his younger rival. The Egyptian eventually seized the game 11-8 and with it the title. Pakistan Olympic Association president Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan was the chief guest at the final while Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, senior vice-president of the Pakistan Squash Federation, was also present on the occasion. The chief guest gave away trophies and prizes to the winner and runner-up of the championship carrying $20,000 prize money.

Speaking to media after the final, a jubilant-looking El Sherbini said: “I played with a game plan, and that was to engage Farhan in long volleys, as he was very good in short strokes.” Jansher expressed his disappointment at Farhan losing the title decider. “After winning the third game, when Farhan was leading in the fourth game, he should have finished the match in that game,” Jansher said. “I think the Egyptian player was far better in physical fitness. It is painful to see the Egyptian, ranked 74, overcoming Pakistan players to win the title. The local players should learn from their mistakes to win the events, being organised on home soil,” insisted the former world champion. While lauding the performance of the finalists, Air Marshal Shahid said the PSF had been regularly holding international tournaments in order to provide chances to local players to excel. “More PSA events with a focus to provide chances to local players to improve their international ranking will be organised in coming months,” the PSF official said. Besides 11 Pakistanis, 13 foreign players participated in the tournament.