Fans ask Faysal Qureshi if he’s getting married again

News Desk

Versatile actor Faysal Qureshi who is known to give power packed performances on screen has shared his taste in poetry on social media.

Faysal Qureshi posted a very romantic couplet of poet and philosopher Jaun Elia on Twitter.

After the Tweet, fans trolled the star, some shared poetry; others asked whether another marriage was on the horizon, most of them simply appreciated his taste in poetry.

A fan posted another couplet of Jaun Elia.

One fan asked if it was a signal of another nikah.

Qureshi has been married thrice; his first marriage was at the age of 18 and he is father to three.

