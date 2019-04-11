Mohsin Abbas Haider reveals words ‘engraved on his heart’

With a larger than life screen presence, rapping through each segment on one of the funniest shows of Pakistan ‘Mazaaq Raat’ and fluently singing lyrics like a professional from the back of his head, 35-year-old Mohsin Abbas Haider seems to be a master of every trade.

His burning passion for acting and singing is so very evident through his work. This committed young actor has often left the watchers shook with his startling performances. Mohsin Abbas Haider is also seen pumping life into a lot of forgotten songs from the past and certainly makes one wonder, what other secret traits does this young star possess?

Although there’s another side to the story, this man that we know as a comedian as well has been battling a lot in his personal life. The actor was recently seen with a tattoo across his chest which was only half visible as he captioned the post, “If you don’t know the full story, then just shut up.”

A few days later, Mohsin Abbas revealed the full tattoo on his Instagram post which said, ‘Veenu K Baba’. Mohsin lost his month old baby girl in 2017 and there has been news of the couple parting ways after a year and a half of marriage. We may not know the private details of the whole matter, but this recent tattoo post is a confirmation that the actor is still grieving the loss. Losing a child and also the process of moving out of a relationship can be pretty traumatic altogether. There are a lot of people who like to keep everything hidden, but Mohsin has been vocal about his private struggles. The actor posted an alarming Tweet which was soon deleted.

The Tweet stated, “Depression is all set to kill me soon. I just wanted to say thanks to the people who caused it.”

We don’t exactly know who Mohsin was talking about in the tweet, but it got all his fans and friends worried for his life. People bombarded his social media and inbox with messages of concern. Some even called up his manager to confirm if Mohsin was doing fine. Depression is a beast that a lot of people are silently battling in their personal life. A lot of actors have now come clean about their battle with depression which brought light to the matter, hence creating more awareness for people that suffer the same. In a recent post, Mohsin insisted to stay away from toxic relationships in life.

The actor also insisted to talk about depression rather than hiding it as uncovering your mental state can actually save you.

Renowned celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga, Deepika Padukone, Momina Mustehsan and many more famous actors have opened up about depression. It’s important to expose and fight the beast than to hide it and suffer alone.

Dwayne Johnson talked about his fight with depression in one of his interviews, “Struggle and pain is real,” he said. “I was devastated and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere,” he told the Express. “I was crying constantly.”

After seeing the support he has received from talking about his depression, Johnson Tweeted, “Depression never discriminates.” He added, “Took me a long time to realise it but the key is to not be afraid to open up.”

He continued, “Especially us dudes have a tendency to keep it in. You’re not alone.”

There’s every kind of mental help available in the country. It’s best to seek help when you need it rather than acting all cool about it. Mohsin is unashamed to talk about pain and his struggles thus giving us all a fine example of how even men feel pain. Venting out your pain into a poem, a song, a poetry or prose-there is a million ways to let it out of your system. There’s nothing macho about hiding the pain, but to be able to talk about things you suffer doesn’t only make you more human, but a hero!

The writer can be reached at zarimua@gmail.com