Ali Rehman Khan becomes WWF Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador

One of the most talented actors from the Pakistani drama industry, Ali Rehman Khan, following his rise to fame and success, has recently joined hands with World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan as their goodwill ambassador.

In a meeting with WWF Pakistan, it was announced that Ali Rehman Khan will be teaming up with them, raising awareness for the growth and preservation of our ever-deteriorating natural environment. WWF Pakistan is a non-profit organisation that aims to protect the natural resources, encouraging people to protect and conserve their surroundings, including the natural flora and fauna.

Ali Rehman, known for his impeccable acting skills, has reportedly commented, “Pakistan is vulnerable to so many natural disasters and we don’t even realise how the carbon footprint we are leaving on the planet can worsen this current climatic change. It is my pleasure to try and play my part in trying to bring a change and motivate our citizens to conserve energy, reduce waste and raise further awareness for this cause.”