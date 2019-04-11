‘Sherdil’ to release internationally today

Patriotic film ‘Sherdil’, which was released all over Pakistan on Resolution Day, created a lot of buzz and was highly appreciated by the masses.

Post Indo-Pak tension, the storyline of the film was quite relatable with the current situation of the country.

The film highlights the life of a pilot played by Mikaal Zulfiqar and how he learns the significance of duty, honour and love for one’s country.

The latest development is that the film is all set to be released today (Friday), written and produced by Colonel Nauman Khan and directed by Azfar Jafri.

‘Sherdil’ is set in the backdrop of the Pakistan Air Force. The film will be released in the United Kingdom (UK), the United States (US), Canada, the United Arab Emirates and in Scandinavian countries by Zashko Films as the official distributor, which is an international film distribution company owned by actor and producer Shayan Khan, while Exxodous Pictures as executive producers for UK, US and Canada and is expected to bring more business to the Pakistani cinema worldwide, after doing a business of Rs 80 million on box offices locally.

Model-turned-actor Mikaal Zulfiqar is on cloud nine enjoying all the praising and appreciation by the public and critics. The lead actor of the film took to his Instagram and thanked everyone who has watched the film or are planning to watch.

“Thank you Pakistan for your amazing response. ‘Sherdil’ becomes the highest opening and highest opening weekend film of 2019. These figures are more than amazing for a Pakistan only release and it is definitely among the top five films of all times,” he wrote.

The film also stars Armeena Rana Khan, Hassan Niazi and Sabika Imam in pivotal roles.

After winning hearts of Pakistani audience, ‘Sherdil’ is all set to conquer international market as well.