Pakistan takes diplomats, international media to the site of Feb 26 ‘airstrike’

Pakistan on Wednesday facilitated a visit of a group of ambassadors, defence attachés and international journalists to the site of so-called Indian airstrike in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which New Delhi claimed it had killed around 300 terrorists on February 26.

The delegation, which visited impact site of February 26 Indian air violation near Jabba included international journalists mostly based in India, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. On the occasion, ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed the group about details of the event, while negating the repeated false Indian claims with ground realities.

The visitors were shown bomb craters of denied Indian air strike attempt in barren open spaces with no loss to life or infrastructure. The group also visited a nearby madrassa which India claimed it had struck and killed scores of terrorists. The visitors freely interacted with the student children and teachers and saw for themselves that the madrassa stood on ground untouched with innocent local children getting education there.

The DG ISPR reiterated that instead of pursuing false claims, India should accept the reality, behave like a responsible state for peace in the region and especially look inward to identify reasons for out-of-control situation in Indian-held Kashmir. Later, the group visited APS Swat, a state-of-the-art education facility with computer and science labs, auditorium and a sports stadium. This school was established by Pakistan Army as a gift for the resilient people of Swat in recognition of their contributions and sacrifices in defeating terrorism as terrorists had specially targeted the educational institutions during the unrest. Later the group also visited Sabaoon (morning light) De-radicalisation Centre Malakand, a rehabilitation facility that psychologically treats the indoctrinated juveniles and helps them return to normal life and become useful citizens.