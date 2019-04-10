Protests keep up pressure on Algeria regime despite new president

Algerian demonstrators kept up protests Wednesday against the ruling elite despite a pledge from the interim head of state to hold “transparent” presidential elections following veteran leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s resignation.

The army weighed in with assurances of its own, vowing to guarantee “transparency and integrity” during the transition. But it also warned against attempts to “destabilise” the country.

Chants of “Go away Bensalah!” and “A free Algeria!” rang out from early morning from thousands of demonstrators gathered under police surveillance in the capital’s May 1 Square and near the Grand Post Office, epicentres of anti-regime rallies over the past seven weeks.

Lawmakers on Tuesday selected upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah as Algeria’s first new president in 20 years in line with constitutional rules, but the appointment failed to meet the demands of demonstrators pushing for the whole of Bouteflika’s entourage to stand down.

Bensalah, 77, a close ally of Bouteflika and key figure of his regime, pledged to organise a “transparent” presidential election within 90 days as laid out by the constitution, which bars him from running.

But students and magistrates on Wednesday called for demonstrators to keep up their rallies and marches in Tunis and cities across the North African country.

Army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah, quoted in a defence ministry statement, said the military would ensure the transition follows the “rules of transparency and integrity, and the laws of the republic”.