Love Thy Neighbor NOT

The Indo-Pak rivalry is not new. The fissures of hatred and mistrust were apparent even before the Partition. What is new and certainly a matter of great bewilderment is that the two states, despite their shared values and similar heritage, continue to draw daggers against each other. In a globalized economy where regionalism can benefit both members of the Third World, it is certain that the emotions surpass realpolitik considerations. A 2018 report by the World Bank titled A Glass Half Full, for instance, revealed that Indo-Pak bilateral trade stands at mere $2 billion while it could be as high as $37 billion.

Moreover, India enjoys cordial ties with all other neighbors regardless of serious disagreements; Indo-China bilateral trade and cooperation is exemplary. This follows that India certainly derives certain benefits via isolating and ‘hating’ her neighbor, Pakistan. Some of the reasons are:

Firstly, Kashmir. The geopolitical significance of the region and its demographics often overshadow another dimension related to this long-standing issue: geo-economics. The land that is considered a piece of heaven has witnessed how Indian state utilizes the rhetoric against freedom fighters (read, Islamic terrorists) to make election-gains. In reality, this ‘war between India’s secular democracy and Islamic extremists’ is just a cover up to divert away attention from rising income inequalities that affect the Indian masses. Arundhati Roy, in her book Capitalism: A ghost story delineates upon this in detail.

Another, a well-known but oft-forgotten dimension of the Kashmir Issue is the arms industry. The continuation of tensions within Kashmir and the resulting border skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC) between Pakistan and India create an excellent business opportunity for the Western powers whose economies are based on the profits made by ammunition sales. In short, the bone of contention between the two countries is actually a magic lamp for Indian state’s ruling elite and Western powers.

Secondly, the anti-Pakistan rhetoric in India continues to appeal to the masses because, as Meera Nanda argues in her book, The God Market, “India has become more Hindu.” According to her extensive research, with the emerging trends of globalization, “India is backsliding on the Human Development Index (HDI).” There are simple reasons for this, high paid jobs become limited to the English-speaking elite, paving way for income inequalities. Thus, Nanda points out that most benefits of globalization go to Hindus, while Dalits and Muslims suffer heavily. In addition to this, a state-temple-corporate trio exists in modern India which “works to the advantage of Hinduism.” Consequently, religious tourism and, intermingling of education and religion that seemingly look innocuous and secular, strengthen a pro-Hindu sentiment among masses to the extent that they begin to believe that have “inherent genetic preponderance that makes them superior to people not practicing Hinduism”. Naturally, the result is rise in communal divisions within India as well as a deepened detestation for Pakistan. Thus, the increasingly Hindu, modern India seeks to isolate Pakistan and a small elite enjoys fruit of globalization.

Thirdly, and perhaps the least damning reason for India’s perpetual abhorrence is that it is simply an RSS prerogative. In fact, what Modi says against Pakistan is just an attempt to live up to his followers’ expectations, and a half-baked effort to create a legacy. Commentators of contemporary politics should not forget that the very hate-mongering RSS killed their country’s founder, Gandhi-jee. How can one expect then that BJP, an offshoot of the former, will have kind words for her neighbor? Although this anti-Pakistan rhetoric will hardly help make election gains, as Professor Narang from MIT suggests; the truth is that that is what BJP is capable of.

The conclusion drawn from above arguments is that India’s policy of isolating Pakistan is deeply entrenched in its design for money-making, and enjoying an eminent position in the globalized economy. Resultantly, it will not be wise for Pakistan to ‘respond’ to Indian threats. Rather than continuing with a reactive foreign policy, what Pakistan needs to come up with is a thoroughly designed response that utilizes its creative minds to counter India’s hybrid warfare; mobilizes its media outlets to highlight a ‘soft image’ of the country; boosts its academia’s presence in the West; encourages its artists to intermingle with Hollywood, and above all, ensures that Pakistani youth – the largest in proportion – is equipped with skills and knowledge to successfully participate in the globalized world. India will love its neighbor when the latter demonstrates some self-love first.

The writer is an architect and a blogger.