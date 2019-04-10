Shehbaz Sharif’s quick visit to London

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif left for London from Lahore airport on Wednesday.

According to sources, a multiple-entry visa for England was issued to him and his wife. He also obtained visas for his mother and four of his staff members.

On Tuesday he announced that he was set for a ‘quick visit’ to London to meet his grandchildren and for a medical check-up.

Because of Judicial grace exercised by Honourable courts, I am now on bail and my name has been taken off the ECL. In these circumstances, I am going to take a quick visit to London to see my grandchildren & go through my own medical check up and return soon IA! -ss https://t.co/DL8HzhDjgM — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 9, 2019

The former Punjab chief minister said he was unable to see them till now because of his detention and his name being on ECL.

The federal government had removed Shehbaz from the no-fly list on April 4.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly will be visiting his grandchildren and getting a medical check-up.