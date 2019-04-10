’90s trends make a comeback

Bitter but true, we had a horrible fashion sense back in the 1990s. Be it clothes, makeup or hairstyle, we followed them in a way that our mothers wanted.

They were our one and only fashion instructors to pull off any event or day. Seeing our old pictures, we realise that we sucked at styling ourselves. Though, a throwback always makes us nostalgic, the reality is we all badly needed to jazz up our fashion wisdom.

To all the ’90s babies out there, it is your time to shine in all those old trends with complete glitz and glamour.

Here are a few trends that we loved for a long time and now they are back with a bang!

MONOCHROME IDENTICAL PRINTS — the era has gone when kamiz had to be different from shalwar in terms of design, colours and patterns. Keeping up with our effort to bring back the old ideas, we prefer wearing shalwar kamiz of the same pattern. Don’t you remember your mother pulling it off the same way with total panache? Well, now you can do it too.

BANGS — yes, you heard it right. Bob cuts are not a fad anymore. To put a little sass to the overall look, go for front or side fringes, even if you have a bob cut. Side fringes can be complimented very well with short hair.

SHALWARS WITH SHORT SHIRTS — cigarette and straight pants are extremely outdated. It’s high time that we understand the elegance that comes with shalwar kamiz. Pump up your fashion game with a wide, loose shalwar paired with a short shirt.

KAJAL — do you remember applying a lot of kajal only because it was trending? I remember doing it and ending up messing up my whole face. This is the time to carry off the look with a little more perfection and a little more grace.

GLOSSY LIPS — matte is no more fun. Just like we spent our childhood wearing lip gloss with a lot of kajal, we’re back to where we started. Instead of nude shades, go glossy with a light blush and a neatly applied kajal.

These are the trends we all secretly wanted to see return, no?

The writer can be reached at rohama.riaz95@gmail.com