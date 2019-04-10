Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film is about discrimination on the grounds of religion

Versatile actor and poet Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’, which he is confident will be a relevant and important piece of cinema.

“Wrapped up a film which will become the most relevant and important film of Indian cinema. Thank you Anubhav Sinha sir for giving me this gem and also writing the most real cop role ever,” Ayushmann Khurrana Tweeted on Tuesday.

The actor shared a photograph featuring a 3D mini model inspired by his character in the film and thanked the entire cast and crew of the movie for the experience

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Khurrana will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.

Anubhav Sinha, who last helmed ‘Mulk’, has said his new film is an investigative drama. The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1, 2019 in Lucknow.